Whiskey Pete Hegseth 'Accidentally' Invades Mexico

Hegseth’s incompetence caused an international incident.
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenNovember 21, 2025

Just when you think the Trump administration can’t be more embarrassing and incompetent, they top themselves. This particular oopsie could have prompted a dangerous conflict.

The Daily Mail reported about this on Friday: “US 'contractors' arrived by boat on Monday at Playa Bagdad, driving signs into the sand near where the Rio Grande empties into the Gulf of Mexico.” That prompted “heavily armed Mexican security personnel” to rush to the scene “mounted with machine guns in a terrifying standoff.”

The Americans' signs called the area “restricted” by “the commander” and that any unauthorized person found in the area might be “detained and searched.

“The Pentagon, in a deeply embarrassing statement, admitted that its troops were mistaken when they landed on the beach,” The Daily Mail said.

Oh.

Was this related to Commander Bone Spurs Trump's plan to wage war in Latin America? The Daily Mail could not find out why the troops were there or who authorized them.

Maybe Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was just drunk and/or proving again how colossally unfit for the job he is.

Discussion

