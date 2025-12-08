Rocky III? Now It's Just A Slap Fight Between Marge And Donald

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questioned President Donald Trump's commitment to the America First agenda, noting that he had taken millions from the Israel lobby, while she had accepted no donations.

After Greene told 60 Minutes that Trump's attacks on her had led to threats, the president responded on Truth Social.

"The only reason Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown... went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States," he wrote. "She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."

Greene quickly fired back on X, noting that the Israel lobby group AIPAC had contributed over $230 million to support the president, while she had received no donations.

"I AM AMERICA FIRST," she wrote. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."