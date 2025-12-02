Rep. Darrell Issa Eyes Texas Seat Due To California Redistricting: Report

Longtime Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) was reportedly considering a run for Congress in Texas if the Supreme Court upholds new district maps in California.

The new map approved by California voters would eliminate Issa's San Diego-area seat if the Supreme Court upholds it. On Monday, Punchbowl News reported that Issa was eyeing a seat near Dallas if the ruling does not go his way.

In a recent statement, Issa insisted he would run again regardless of what the court decides.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll continue to represent the people of California — regardless of their party or where they live,” he said.