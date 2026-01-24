C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Hotbox - DEAD INSIDE

Check it out!
By John AmatoJanuary 24, 2026

This is band a friend of mine is managing.

I was at the Troubadour this past week to see some other friends perform and he turned me on to this song which is very cool.

The HotBox

Hailing from the lawless desert south of Israel by the Egyptian border, HotBox has been impressing on the local metal scene with their gritty, raw sound and all guns blazing attitude and live performances. Having recently released the 24-track album Legacy in 2021, they are also planning a global expansion, which includes them featuring here on the RCM blog.

Open Thread.

Discussion

