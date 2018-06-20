C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Dead Meadow

To pinpoint the kind of box to put Washington DC's Dead Meadow in has always been a peculiar one. Many times their song tempo's resemble a mudslide in slow motion. Oozing and sludgy.

With that, most would expect grinding & downtuned guitars and a gruff voice groaning out whatever lyrics were jotted down. That is not the case with this band. The guitars ring melodically sounding green and leafy instead of black and burnt to a crisp. Then there's Jason Simon's voice which sounds like an introspective croon or an expressive whisper than some deathly bark.

All of that is in effect on their first album in five years, The Nothing They Need. On tonight's song, "I'm So Glad" (not the Skip James song that Cream covered), there's even a touch of west coast psychedelia and deep woods twang too.

What are you listening to tonight?