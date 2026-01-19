Former Greenland MP Explains Why They Cannot Be Bought By Trump

"We don’t value cash, Kardashian lips, or fake boobs very highly. You cannot even own land in Greenland. The land is for everyone."
By Ed ScarceJanuary 19, 2026

As succinct an explanation as you're likely to hear anywhere. American values are not Greenland's values.

Source: Haberler

During their march from the city center to the U.S. Consulate, Greenlanders carried banners, waved their flags, and chanted slogans like "Greenland is not for sale," responding to Trump's increasing threats to take over the territory.

Meanwhile, Tillie Martinussen, a former member of the Greenland Parliament, speaking to a television channel, expressed hope that the Trump administration would 'abandon this crazy idea.' Martinussen stated that despite their claims of wanting to make Greenland better for them than the Danes, they are now being openly threatened.

The Greenlandic politician noted that in their country, the ownership of land belongs to everyone and that private ownership is not allowed, referring to Trump's plan to pay island residents $100,000 per person to support joining the U.S., saying, "Even if you offer $100,000 per person, we will not give up free healthcare, free education, and being a part of Europe."

Finally, Martinussen stated that Trump knows nothing about the people of Greenland, referencing American popular culture, saying, "We don't value money, Kardashian lips, or artificial breasts much."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon