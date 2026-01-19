Former Greenland MP Explains Why They Cannot Be Bought By Trump

As succinct an explanation as you're likely to hear anywhere. American values are not Greenland's values.

Source: Haberler

During their march from the city center to the U.S. Consulate, Greenlanders carried banners, waved their flags, and chanted slogans like "Greenland is not for sale," responding to Trump's increasing threats to take over the territory.

Meanwhile, Tillie Martinussen, a former member of the Greenland Parliament, speaking to a television channel, expressed hope that the Trump administration would 'abandon this crazy idea.' Martinussen stated that despite their claims of wanting to make Greenland better for them than the Danes, they are now being openly threatened.

The Greenlandic politician noted that in their country, the ownership of land belongs to everyone and that private ownership is not allowed, referring to Trump's plan to pay island residents $100,000 per person to support joining the U.S., saying, "Even if you offer $100,000 per person, we will not give up free healthcare, free education, and being a part of Europe."

Finally, Martinussen stated that Trump knows nothing about the people of Greenland, referencing American popular culture, saying, "We don't value money, Kardashian lips, or artificial breasts much."