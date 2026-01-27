‘Have At It’: Kash Patel Squirms After MAGA Backlash On Prohibiting Guns At Protests

FBI Director Kah Patel reversed course after receiving backlash over his assertion that it was illegal to bring a firearm to a protest.

On Sunday, Patel responded to a DHS officer killing Alex Pretti by suggesting the 37-year-old nurse had deserved it because he legally carried a handgun while video recording ICE and Border Patrol agents.

"You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It's that simple. You don't have a right to break the law," Patel told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

In an interview on Monday, the FBI director backtracked.

"Look, we've always said that, you know, we are going to defend absolutely your right to peacefully protest under the First Amendment, and we're also always going to uphold your right to bear arms in the Second Amendment. That's never changed," Patel insisted to MAGA influencer Benny Johnson. "We're going to equally protect all of those. The only thing we're not going to do is allow any of those amendments to be violated when you pursue a course of action of violence against law enforcement force them. It's that simple. That position has never changed. And that's the distinction."

He continued, "Do you want to go out there and peacefully protest? Have at it. You want to go out there and use your Second Amendment right to bear arms? Okay, no problem."

Following Patel's remarks on Sunday, gun rights groups criticized him for not knowing the law.

The Gun Owners Caucus of Minnesota said he was "completely incorrect on Minnesota law. There is no prohibition on a permit holder carrying a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines at a protest or rally in Minnesota."