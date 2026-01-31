Missouri AG's Latest Ploy To Help Trump Rig Elections

They know they're going to get clobbered in the midterms, so they're doing everything possible to help Trump cheat.
Here's the latest from our newly appointed Attorney General in Missouri:
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is suing the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Commerce for including people in the 2020 census who were in the United States without legal status.
According to the lawsuit announced Friday, Hanaway’s office wants the 2020 census to be changed to exclude those without legal status and temporary visa holders. The same rules would apply to the 2030 census. [...]
The lawsuit claims Missouri would gain another congressional seat and Electoral College vote in 2030 if the change were made. It argues the state would receive a larger share of tax dollars.
“Attorney General Hanaway will not allow open-border states like California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland to steal an estimated 11 congressional seats, 11 electoral votes, and billions of dollars in funding,” according to the release.
The article goes onto explain why it should fail:
Crum said the census has included people without legal status in the census counts for decades, because the Constitution requires the “whole number of persons in each state” be counted and does not explicitly limit the count to citizens.
“There's just this long-standing course of practice that this is legal, and presidents of both parties have run these censuses, and they've not been successfully challenged,” Crum said.
In 2020, Alabama dropped its 2018 lawsuit designed to exclude the same groups from the census. That same year, the Supreme Court avoided a direct decision on the issue by saying federal courts could not rule on Trump’s plan to exclude people without status from the census.
Here's more from Democracy Docket on what they're doing: New GOP scheme to rig presidential elections: Missouri sues to exclude undocumented from census :
In a case that could have profound nationwide consequences for elections, the state of Missouri has sued the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce to block the federal government from including undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders in the country’s once-a-decade census count.
If the lawsuit is successful, states with substantial immigrant populations could face a steep decrease in their political representation in the House of Representatives and the electoral college, which could possibly even impact the outcome of presidential elections. [...]
Hanaway also made no secret of the partisan goals behind the census lawsuit, filing an expert report from Adam Kincaid, the national GOP’s leading mapmaker and executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust. In October, Kincaid revealed in federal court that he was hired by the Republican National Committee to draw the map for the mid-decade gerrymander Texas lawmakers passed last year after President Donald Trump insisted Republicans were “entitled” to five more of the state’s congressional seats.
In the new report, Kincaid concluded Missouri would have an additional seat in Congress if the population count included only U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents. Missouri went even further in its complaint declaring that the change would give the state an additional electoral vote in presidential elections.