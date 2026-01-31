Missouri AG's Latest Ploy To Help Trump Rig Elections

They know they're going to get clobbered in the midterms, so they're doing everything possible to help Trump cheat.

Here's the latest from our newly appointed Attorney General in Missouri:

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is suing the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Commerce for including people in the 2020 census who were in the United States without legal status. According to the lawsuit announced Friday, Hanaway’s office wants the 2020 census to be changed to exclude those without legal status and temporary visa holders. The same rules would apply to the 2030 census. [...] The lawsuit claims Missouri would gain another congressional seat and Electoral College vote in 2030 if the change were made. It argues the state would receive a larger share of tax dollars. “Attorney General Hanaway will not allow open-border states like California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland to steal an estimated 11 congressional seats, 11 electoral votes, and billions of dollars in funding,” according to the release.

The article goes onto explain why it should fail:

Crum said the census has included people without legal status in the census counts for decades, because the Constitution requires the “whole number of persons in each state” be counted and does not explicitly limit the count to citizens. “There's just this long-standing course of practice that this is legal, and presidents of both parties have run these censuses, and they've not been successfully challenged,” Crum said. In 2020, Alabama dropped its 2018 lawsuit designed to exclude the same groups from the census. That same year, the Supreme Court avoided a direct decision on the issue by saying federal courts could not rule on Trump’s plan to exclude people without status from the census.

