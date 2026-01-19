Bessent: 'Avoiding An Emergency' Justifies Trump Greenland Tariffs On Allies

Abbott and Costello got nothing on Scott Bessent.
By John AmatoJanuary 19, 2026

The Abbott and Constello famous routine:


Costello: That's what I'm askin' you! Who's on first?
Abbott: Now wait a minute. Don't…don't change the players
Costello: I'm not changin' nobody! I asked you a simple question. What's the guys' name on first base?
Abbott: What's the guy's name on second base
Costello: I'm not askin' you who's on second!
Abbott: Who's on first
Costello: I don't know
Abbott: He's on third.

Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent imitated an Abbott and Costello routine on Meet The Press when he was asked what the national emergency was for Trump to impose new tariffs against nations opposed to his attempt to take-over Greenland.

Trump has claimed emergency and national security powers on trade deficits to justify his yo-yo tariffs. Yet, he imposed a new round of tariffs against US allies because they refuse to play along with his takeover of Greenland.

This is thuggery, pure and simple.

WELKER: Broadly speaking about the tariff portion of this the president as you well know has justified his authority to impose previous tariffs without going to Congress by declaring national emergencies. It's an issue before the Supreme Court right now.

We're all awaiting the high court's decision. What is the national emergency that justifies these new slate of tariffs?

BESSENT: The national emergency is avoiding a national emergency. That it it is a strategic decision by the president This is a geopolitical decision and he is able to use the economic might of the U.S to avoid a hot war.

So why wouldn't why wouldn't we do that.

Bessent is a ridiculous man. A strategy is not an emergency. What hot war is he talking about and with whom? Why would we threaten a hot war over...Greenland?

The president can only claim a national emergency when an emergency is actually happening. Demented Donald can't claim a national emergency based on his insane whims or obsessions. President Miller seems to be in charge of this right now, feeding Donald's fevered fixation.

The country is still waiting for the Kangaroo Supreme Court to issue its ruling on Trump's tariffs. Congress controls the US purse strings according to the Constitution. These new tariffs against NATO nations are clearly punitive which gives the court more ammo to rule them illegal. They're also taxes on us, raising the affordability index.

