Senator DumDum Mullin: NATO Troops Deployed To Greenland Not For US, For China

Sen. Markwayne Mullin purposefully lied to Fox Business host Stuart Varney by claiming Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway didn't send troops to dissuade Trump from trying to forcibly take over Greenland, but was a deterrence against Russia and China.

Huh?

What planet is this idiot living on? Trump supporters in Congress will do and say anything to shield Trump from his own ignorance and immorality.

Fox host Stuart Varney set up the question properly and described the actions of our NATO allies correctly because of Demented Donald's saber-rattling against Greenland.

Are you ready for some alternative facts?

VARNEY: Senator, troops from Germany, France, Sweden and Norway, they're taking part in a two-day military exercise in Greenland. Senator, what kind of message are they sending to America with the deployment of these troops? MULLIN: Well, I don't think this is a message to the United States. This is a message to China and Russia. The President has been saying it and we have been saying it, NATO has been saying it for 20 years that Denmark needed to do something about the exercises that China and Russia was continuously running just off the coastal line of Greenland and it's becoming a true national security and a threat to NATO. So I think this is more of the NATO allies showing that, hey, look, we will try to take care of this. They're wanting us to invest in air defense and sea power and a true all-over world defense there in Greenland.

Our NATO allies are not complaining about Russia and China trying to invade Greenland.

They are sending troops there to tell Trump that if you try to invade Greenland, you will destroy NATO, and we will have no choice but to defend against your aggression.

Vladimir Putin is drinking a piña colada and smiling.