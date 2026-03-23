CA MAGA Sheriff Seizes More Than 500K Ballots From Prop 50 Election

Chad Bianco is the leading Republican candidate for California governor.
By Susie MadrakMarch 23, 2026

Chad Bianco, the Riverside County sheriff and a leading Republican candidate for governor, has seized more than 650,000 ballots from last November's election to determine whether they were fraudulently counted, according to the L.A. Times.

Bianco held a news conference Friday, where he declared, "This investigation is simple: Physically count the ballots and compare that result with the total votes recorded."

His actions drew a sharp rebuke from California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, who said in a statement that it is "unprecedented in both scope and scale" and appears "not to be based on facts or evidence."

Critics, meanwhile, said Bianco's ballot seizure is a threat to democracy and another attempt by Republican election deniers to disenfranchise voters.

"There is no indication, anywhere in the United States, of widespread voter fraud," Bonta said. "Counts, recounts, hand counts, audits, and court cases all support this."

According to Bonta's office, Bianco's department on Feb. 26 seized about 1,000 boxes of ballot materials in Riverside County related to the November election for Proposition 50, which temporarily redrew the state's congressional districts to favor Democrats in response to partisan redistricting in Republican states, including Texas.

Probe not based on facts or evidence . . .

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is a leading Republican candidate for governor, has seized more than 650,000 ballots from November’s election to determine whether they were fraudulently counted.

Bruce Little (@brucedlittle.bsky.social) 2026-03-22T20:57:52.969Z

Lock him up

Prosecute.

More than half a million ballots seized by top GOP candidate in California governor’s race

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has seized thousands of ballots for an investigation that California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta called “unprecedented.

www.latimes.com/california/s...

Pete Quily (@pqpolitics.bsky.social) 2026-03-22T21:51:56.178Z

The California Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday confirmed that the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office had seized the ballots from last November’s special statewide election on what it called “highly questionable allegations.”
riversiderecord.org/california-s...

The Riverside Record 🍊 (@riversiderecord.bsky.social) 2026-03-11T19:21:06.820Z

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