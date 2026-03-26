'They Have A New Hat!': Demented Trump Insists He's Right About Everything

During a Nazi-styled cabinet meeting, Trump wants a new hat made in his honor.
By John AmatoMarch 26, 2026

During his first weird cabinet meeting since the Iran war began, Donald Trump claimed energy prices may go up just a little more, but Trump is right about everything, and he wants a new hat designed to say it.

Trump spoke in a monotone cadence throughout his remarks, which were mostly self-serving garbage about the state of the US economy, NATO, the war, the media, and the Supreme Court.

During his addled-brain remarks, he congratulated himself by giving a thumbs-up and claiming he is a Swami with a crystal ball and that his predictions are always right.

TRUMP: So, in just a few moments, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will discuss the actions that we're taking to address energy prices, which have not gone up as much as I thought, Scott, to be honest with you.

And, you know, it's not over, so maybe it'll go up a little bit more. It's all going to come back down to where it was and probably lower.

And my predictions have been right. Trump was right about everything. They have a new hat. Trump was right about everything.

It's pretty right.

I guess Trump made the predictions to himself.

Americans are suffering and will continue to suffer as long as Trump calls the shots.

I bet Mike Johnson is running to a store to print up a special hat that says "Trump is right about everything."

Demented Donald's narcissism paints a bleak picture for the US as a whole.

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