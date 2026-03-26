'They Have A New Hat!': Demented Trump Insists He's Right About Everything

During his first weird cabinet meeting since the Iran war began, Donald Trump claimed energy prices may go up just a little more, but Trump is right about everything, and he wants a new hat designed to say it.

Trump spoke in a monotone cadence throughout his remarks, which were mostly self-serving garbage about the state of the US economy, NATO, the war, the media, and the Supreme Court.

During his addled-brain remarks, he congratulated himself by giving a thumbs-up and claiming he is a Swami with a crystal ball and that his predictions are always right.

TRUMP: So, in just a few moments, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will discuss the actions that we're taking to address energy prices, which have not gone up as much as I thought, Scott, to be honest with you. And, you know, it's not over, so maybe it'll go up a little bit more. It's all going to come back down to where it was and probably lower. And my predictions have been right. Trump was right about everything. They have a new hat. Trump was right about everything. It's pretty right.

I guess Trump made the predictions to himself.

Americans are suffering and will continue to suffer as long as Trump calls the shots.

I bet Mike Johnson is running to a store to print up a special hat that says "Trump is right about everything."

Demented Donald's narcissism paints a bleak picture for the US as a whole.