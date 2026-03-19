MSNow Changes Schedule, Moving Nightime Anchor Stephanie Ruhle

Cable news network MS NOW is shuffling its schedule, moving anchors Stephanie Ruhle and Alicia Menendez into the daytime hours and shaving an hour off “Morning Joe.”

Ruhle will anchor a two-hour daytime slot starting at 9 a.m. ET, while Menendez will start at noon, the network said on Wednesday. Ali Velshi will take over Ruhle’s 11 p.m. show and Luke Russert will replace Menendez alongside Symone Sanders Townsend and Michael Steele on “The Weeknight,” which airs at 7 p.m.

The “Morning Joe” crew will be on for three hours starting at 6 a.m., instead of four. MS NOW says it was the show’s decision to cut back.

Less of Morning Joe is certainly a good thing, since so much of the show is just filler and pointless blather.

Ana Cabrera is leaving the network and Chris Jansing will become MS NOW’s chief political reporter. The network still has to fill an 11 a.m. time slot before the changes take effect in June. And fortunately, it sounds like the excellent Ana Cabrera has already found a new home.

Jacob Soboroff, who is one of the best reporters they have, will anchor two three-hour shifts on the weekend, the network’s first program to be based in Los Angeles.