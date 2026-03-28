Russian Asset Benny Johnson Goes Biblical: Democrats Are Demons

MAGA cultist and Russian tool Benny Johnson told the deadened CPAC audience that the real enemy America faces is the violent, radical, demonic left, and claimed Democrats want to kill them all.

The opening day of CPAC was more like a tent revival featuring Christian nationalists barking sermons to disinterested MAGA cultists that are coming apart at the seams over Trump's latest gaffe, war with Iran.

Johnson did his best to rile up seated attendees, but instead got back muted applause for his red-meat speech.

During his religious diatribe, Benny mislabeled Tyler Robinson as transgender, which he is not.

Truth and facts never get in the way of a MAGA lie.

JOHNSON: God said in the first book of the Bible, I maketh them, man and woman. Transgenderism killed Charlie Kirk, and I'm sick of transgender violence in my nation. I am going to state it clearly and profoundly at this moment that we must find the clarity of what and who we are actually fighting. The violent, radical, demonic left is our enemy. They want to kill us. They're done arguing. They've made that very clear. And ladies and gentlemen, unite with me in purpose to make sure that Charlie did not die in vain, that we can rescue our children from this demonic ideology, please.

Trump is skipping CPAC because he knows the friction his attack on Iran has caused throughout their cult.

Before Benny laid out his demon ideology, he reminded the audience that many different ideas are circulating within the MAG movement at this time.

You think?

CPAC and the MAGA cult are fracturing.