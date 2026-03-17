Trump Made A Fool Of Himself With Irish PM On St. Paddy's Day

Donald Trump probably had no idea how shockingly ignorant he revealed himself when he smeared Irish President Catherine Connolly while pretending to honor St. Patrick’s Day.

Trump was wearing a green tie and was seated next to a green plant, for his St. Patrick’s Day photo op with the prime minister of Ireland. But the optics were overshadowed when he was asked to comment on the Irish president’s criticism of his latest war.

“The Irish president said your war against Iran is illegal and an attack on international law,” a reporter with an Irish accent said.

“Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say,” President “I want a Peace Prize” replied, with a hideous leer. He added, “Because if you’re gonna allow countries that are sick and demented, and they are demented, to have nuclear weapons – everybody in the whole world should be very thankful.”

Trump knows almost nobody is thankful. Americans are not thankful. Most U.S. allies are not thankful. His own top counterterrorism official (and huge anti-Semite) resigned on Tuesday, claiming Iran was not an imminent threat.

I doubt Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin sitting beside Trump felt thankful. In fact, he looked like he was trying not to laugh.

That’s probably because Trump seemed not to know that Ireland’s president is a woman.

Then again, Donald “Grab ‘em by the P***y” Trump has always had major problems with women.