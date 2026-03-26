Trump Rips Into Supreme Court Tariff Betrayal At GOP Fundraiser

Poor Yambo. How dare they?
Trump Rips Into Supreme Court Tariff Betrayal At GOP Fundraiser
Credit: (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)
By Susie MadrakMarch 26, 2026

The NRCC fundraising dinner at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station descended into a Festivus mess as Trump lost it against the judges he says betrayed him by striking down his tariff scheme.

"I got a decision on tariffs that's going to cost our country... hundreds of billions, potentially, of refunds," he whined.

"Giving them back to people that have been ripping off our country because the Supreme Court didn't want to put one little sentence that all money taken in up 'til this date doesn't have to be paid back. Going to cost us hundreds of billions of dollars. So sad to see."

"Courts, bad courts in this country, are costing us a tremendous amount of money. And the Supreme Court, that's right, of the United States, cost our country — all they needed was a sentence — hundreds of billions of dollars and they couldn't care less. They couldn't care less."

Dementia is a sad thing to watch.

And then he said Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett "sicken me."

Poor Yambo. He doesn't know what to do when people say no to him -- it happens so rarely.

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