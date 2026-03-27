Your Tax Dollars At Work: Mike Flynn To Receive $1.2M To Settle Lawsuit

The DOJ prosecuted him for lying to the FBI, a thing he actually admitted to. And now we're paying him to go away.
By Karoli KunsMarch 27, 2026

It goes like this: Mike Flynn lied to the FBI, was forced to resign in Trump's first term, then pleaded guilty when he was prosecuted for the lie. And then he decided that the DOJ was being mean to him and should not have done that, especially since he had been pardoned by the King.

So he filed a lawsuit for malicious prosecution, demanding $50 million in damages in 2023, when he'd had time to think about how he could bilk the American taxpayer out of even more money.

In 2024, a federal judge tossed the case after the Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the suit during the Biden administration. The judge reasoned that Flynn had failed to meet the essential elements showing he was a victim of malicious prosecution. Because he wasn't.

Nevertheless, he persisted.

Flynn's attorneys sought to revive their case after Trump returned to office, and in 2025, the DOJ revealed that they were engaged in settlement talks for a long-dismissed lawsuit.

In other words, just a little graft to his pal Flynn.

That's your taxpayer dollars at work.

I'll see y'all at the #NoKings rally on Saturday, where we will show them how we feel about giving money away to criminals.

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