Argentines Turn To Donkey Meat Amid Javier Milei's Economic Crisis

Trump's pal Javier Milei hasn't delivered for Argentina. Argentina used to be the #1 beef consumer in the world, but that's all changed as the cost has become prohibitive. At 25,000 pesos for an average cut of beef ($18.24/lb), that is just too expensive in a country where salaries are less than $1000/month.

Source: Pagina12 (Argentina)

The campaign promise to nominally lower the price of meat —back then from 4,000 pesos per kilo to 2,800 pesos—has now vanished. Prices have risen so much that it has become an unaffordable luxury for millions. In the last month alone, prices have increased by more than 10% at the butcher shop, and a kilo of an average cut can now cost over 25,000 pesos. Against this backdrop, a proposal from a Patagonian producer to sell donkey meat for 7,500 pesos per kilo has gained traction. During this period of sharp increases in beef prices, people changed their eating habits . First, they bought less. Then, they began to look for other alternatives: chicken and pork sales grew exponentially, although prices also rose. Next came the egg craze, with the cheapest and most versatile protein experiencing unprecedented sales growth. But now this horror story has added a new chapter: in a country historically known for beef production, producers are promoting the sale of donkey meat so that people can, at least, have access to a piece of meat in their daily meals.

(Translated:) "NO, it's not Cuba or Venezuela, it's the Libertarian Argentina of Javier Milei. A total success, donkey meat in Argentina, which is what they have to eat because they can no longer afford beef..."

🚨 NO, no es Cuba ni Venezuela, es la Argentina Libertaria de @JMilei



Todo un éxito la carne de burro en Argentina, que es lo que tienen que comer porque ya no les alcanza para la carne de res... pic.twitter.com/07eznmaXXU — La Catrina Norteña (@catrina_nortena) April 17, 2026

Even the reporter and news anchors can't believe it.

Argentina: from world-class beef capital to "have you considered donkey meat?"



Newscaster barely hiding her own disgust pitches donkey meat as "cheaper alternative" while Milei's economy crumbles around them and people hungerpic.twitter.com/D6hWuPDgnR — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) April 19, 2026

And if they get tired of that, they can eat wild Guanaco, a species related to the Llama.