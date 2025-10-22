Trump's Plan To Buy Beef From Argentina Angers Everyone

Another day, another day of Trump screwing over Americans to help his foreign buddies. This time it's Javier Milei in Argentina (rather than Vladimir Putin in Russia or Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel). To say that cattlemen are upset with his plan to import Argentine beef is putting it mildly. They accuse Trump of market manipulation and other sordid practices you more often find in authoritarian countries.

Source: Associated Press

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump said the United States could buy Argentine beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers. “We would buy some beef from Argentina,” the Republican president told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington on Sunday. “If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.” Trump promised days earlier to address the issue as part of his efforts to keep inflation in check. U.S. beef prices have been stubbornly high for a variety of reasons, including drought and reduced imports from Mexico due to a flesh-eating pest in cattle herds there. Trump has been working to help Argentina bolster its collapsing currency with a $20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds and the private sector ahead of midterm elections for his close ally President Javier Milei.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association, one of the largest trade associations in the United States (and a big backer of Trump) is not happy with their boy at the moment, releasing a statement, Argentinian Beef Import Plan Harms U.S. Cattle Producers.

“This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said in a statement Monday.

And Trump's statement where he managed to tell yet another female reporter she was stupid. But apparently it's Trump who doesn't know what he'sa talking about, according to the cattlemen's association.

