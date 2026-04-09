CNBC Host Asks How Investors Can Profit From Iran's Annihilation

"President Trump has... threatened to destroy a civilization. How does an investor process that? Is it a bigger upside risk or downside risk?”
By Ed ScarceApril 9, 2026

Trump threatens to destroy a civilization, and corporate media wonders how to respond.

Source: Mediaite

Shortly after President Donald Trump threatened Iran in downright apocalyptic and genocidal terms on Tuesday, CNBC’s Sara Eisen wondered whether such a development would affect investors’ mindsets.
...
Shortly before Trump announced the pause in hostilities, on Tuesday’s Money Movers, Eisen asked CNBC commentator Mike Santoli about the president’s “a whole civilization will die” post.

“So, Mike, let’s talk about tonight,” Eisen began. “This deadline that President Trump has set, 8 p.m., has threatened to destroy a civilization. How does an investor process that? Is it a bigger upside risk or downside risk?”

Santoli then responded with something about Trump's rhetoric often being at odds with his actions, and that none of this may happen and so on. Investors should adopt a cautious, wait-and-see approach, etc. All a bit surreal.

And the full context is no better.

The matter-of-fact way she asks what investors should do if Trump destroys Iran. Absolutely wild.

"Let's talk about tonight, this deadline that President Trump has set 8 p.m., has threatened to destroy a civilization. How does an investor process that? Is it a bigger upside risk or downside risk?"

Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T17:06:52.014Z

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