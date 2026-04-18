CNN's Harry Enten Delivers Bad News To Trump On His Suburban Voters

After Progressive activist and organizer Analilia Mejia soundly defeated her Republican opponent in the special election for New Jersey's 11th seat, CNN's Harry Enten showed more bad polling for Trump, who is now massively underwater with another important voting bloc in the country leading up to the 2026 midterms.

After showing Mejia overperformed by 10 points in her win, host Kaitlin Collins asked about the data.

ENTEN: You talk about suburban voters on Trump. You know, you look at Fox News polling back in October of 2024 versus Kamala Harris. Look at that. Donald Trump was leading by two points. You come to this side of the screen. Look at how far down he's gone. His net approval rating now, 20 points underwater among registered voters who are in the suburbs. Suburban registered voters. So we are talking about an over 20 point shift. So what we see in New Jersey 11, to me, is seen, it's going to be seen throughout the nation come this fall if these numbers hold.

The 20-point shift in suburban voters is more than even the Democrats have been overperforming in all the elections since Trump took office.

These voters are unlikely to return soon.