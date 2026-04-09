Cringeworthy Todd Blanche Tells Trump He Loves Him

During acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's press conference yesterday, he acted like he had a school girl crush on Trump, actually saying "I love you, sir," when asked if he would like to be a confirmed AG.

A reporter asked if Blanche would like to be the full-time Attorney General.

It's a simple enough question, right?

Wrong. When talking to or interviewing a MAGA cultist the conversation always turns into a love letter of embarrassing proportions to the demented commander-in-chief.

As to whether or not I want this job, I did not ask for this job. I love working for President Trump. It's the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to keep me as acting, that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate somebody else and I go back to being the DAG, that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say thank you very much. I love you, sir. So I don't have any goals or aspirations beyond that.

His only aspiration is to say how much he loves Trump. The slobbering glorification of Trump by his cabinet members and other appointees makes my skin crawl in its ickiness.

Can we ever have any nice things in this country?