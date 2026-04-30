On This Day: Adolph Hitler Offed Himself

On this day in 1945, Hitler finally ended his miserable life, after his genocidal campaign and grandiose designs of conquering the world were destroyed.

Britannica, "On April 30, 1945, with the war lost and Soviet troops advancing, Adolf Hitler fatally shot himself in his underground bunker in Berlin. Some sources claim that he also bit into a cyanide capsule as he pulled the trigger. Eva Braun, whom he had married the previous day, also took cyanide and died by his side."

The death and destruction this man caused were unfathomable.

Open thread.