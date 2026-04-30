On This Day: Adolph Hitler Offed Himself

Too bad we can't go back in time.
By John AmatoApril 30, 2026

On this day in 1945, Hitler finally ended his miserable life, after his genocidal campaign and grandiose designs of conquering the world were destroyed.

Britannica, "On April 30, 1945, with the war lost and Soviet troops advancing, Adolf Hitler fatally shot himself in his underground bunker in Berlin. Some sources claim that he also bit into a cyanide capsule as he pulled the trigger. Eva Braun, whom he had married the previous day, also took cyanide and died by his side."

The death and destruction this man caused were unfathomable.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon