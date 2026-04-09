The Deal Maker Was The One Actually Begging Iran For A Ceasefire

The Financial Times reports that the Trump administration had been privately pushing for a ceasefire for weeks to alleviate the economic strain caused by Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz.
By Susie MadrakApril 9, 2026

Recent reporting from the Financial Times reveals it was Trump, not the Iranian government, who was begging for a ceasefire.

FT reports that the Trump administration had been privately pushing for a ceasefire for weeks to alleviate the economic strain caused by Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, and depending on Pakistan for mediation. Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir was communicating with Iranian officials, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and Trump himself even after the president threatened to wipe out Iranian civilization on Tuesday.

According to the five people familiar with the diplomatic back channel, Trump had been asking for a ceasefire since as early as March 21, when he first threatened to bomb Iran’s power plants.

As you may have caught on, this timeline contradicts virtually everything the administration boasts about Iran—that Trump’s constant bombings and threats of extinction caused a wounded, demoralized Iranian regime to limp to the negotiating table, desperate for a deal with the U.S.

“They are begging to make a deal, not me. They’re begging to make a deal,” Trump said near the beginning of the attacks. “And anybody that saw what was happening over there would understand why they wanna make a deal.... They are begging to work out a deal.”

A commenter notes that "Trump managed to be both Hitler and Chamberlain in the same negotiation. An unprecedented feat." 😭

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-08T17:25:31.695Z

I’m starting to think Trump was lying when he said Iran called him two weeks ago and begged him for a deal.

The Sgt Joker (@thesgtjoker.bsky.social) 2026-04-04T07:41:12.666Z

Listening to Hegseth on his daily boast does not instill confidence
He’s a slow witted braggart, not a warrior
Iran HAS been decimated - reduced in war capacity by 10%
Trump begged for a cease fire and gave up authority to Iran’s military in return
I think he could be held up through the mail

Fortunate Son (@mossadwarrior.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T14:09:14.915Z

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