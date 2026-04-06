'Disgusting': Dem Lawmaker Blasts Republicans For Their Silence

Rep Becca Balint (D-VT) went on MS NOW's The Weekend to discuss Trump's crazy Easter social media post. Balint wasted no time in tearing into Trump and his cowardly Republican sycophants:

BALINT: I actually just shared it with my wife about a half hour ago, and you know, it's still shocking, it's shocking that this is our president. It is shocking that he said nothing about the service member who has recovered or all of the brave men and women who were involved in recovering that downed airman. It's shocking that he who calls himself a Christian has not offered any kind of words of hope or renewal on this most sacred day to Christians around the world.

It is something that is such an indication to me that my Republican colleagues have accepted for themselves that there is, there's no bottom. They will continue to support this man regardless of how unhinged and how unfit he is for office, and to know that we have service members in harm's way right now in a war of choice.

It was not a necessity. This was a choice that our president made, and he can't even spend time this morning thinking about the people right now who need to hear words of comfort. It's, it's disgusting.

HOST: Congresswoman, in a little bit of fairness, the president did, in a previous social media post, talk about the service member who was rescued. However, to your point, on Easter Sunday, the subsequent social media post with an F-bomb in it and with a lot of people are interpreting as a sarcastic reference, praise be to Allah, is something to behold. I mean, I will speak for myself, I am, I am no longer surprised by what the president does, but I can be shocked, and this is shocking, and I'm wondering if you expect your Republican colleagues in Congress on either, in either chamber to come forward and either condemn what the president has said, or at least say he shouldn't be speaking that way.

BALINT: No, no, I don't expect that from them at all. I will be shocked if we do hear pushback because they've shown us time and time again that they are apologists and enablers for this president. And it is so clear to me from sitting with them in the Judiciary and in the Budget Committee, they don't stand up to him. They don't have any backbone to be able to say we actually have norms.

We have this, these, you know, lofty ideals of our country that bind us together. They're not at all interested in that. They just want to fly under the radar and hope that he doesn't tweet about them or Truth about them. It's all about their self-preservation.