'What's Your Plan!' Fox Host Runs Out Of Patience With Biden Excuses

Fox Business host Stuart Varney became frustrated by Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins' mealy-mouthed response to the fertilizer shortage and demanded to hear a plan instead of attacking Joe Biden.

The Fox Business host set up the interview by playing a video of Stephen Moore telling Fox News that there is a fertilizer shortage now as a result of the problems of the Strait of Hormuz, sending prices skyrocketing, and it's planting season.

"Do you have a plan to mitigate this fertilizer problem, Madam Secretary?" Varney asked.

"Yes, we have been, every day now for almost 50 days - daily meetings in the White House," she replied. "I've been meeting with the fertilizer CEOs, small companies, and big companies from all over the world."

Rollins then began a word salad litany of nonsense about Trump's energy policies, as if that had fixed the problem. It hasn't.

ROLLINS: There are a lot of other countries around the world that do not. The fact that we became an LNG exporter versus a net importer a handful of years ago, again because of the President's focus, means that America has fertilizer when a lot of the other countries do not because of what's happening over in the Middle East. Having said that, I think that was Steve Moore I heard talking, what he said was correct, that the increase in price has been significant, but I do want to double back about during the Biden years, fertilizer had already jumped 40 percent. So our farmers are really feeling this. This is a really, really tough time for fertilizer.

Varney became almost angry after Rollins blamed Biden and stomped his foot.

"So, what's the plan?" a flustered and laughing Varney said, mocking her response.

He asked again, "What's the plan?"

"What is the plan to deal with rising fertilizer costs? You've had lots of meetings. What's the plan?" he demanded.

Having meetings isn't helping farmers now, and even Varney knows that.

Rollins has no reality-based answer, so she mouthed off more nonsense about more meetings.

ROLLINS: We have had meeting after meeting that Lee Zeldin at EPA has lifted some diesel exhaust fuel rules so that that makes it cheaper, the urea here in America. And then what it's done for the long term, and shining a light on this massive issue for our farmers, is we have to reshore fertilizer back to America.

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Brooke Rollins is the Secretary of Meetings.

Good to know.