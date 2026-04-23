'What's Your Plan!' Fox Host Runs Out Of Patience With Biden Excuses

The Trump administration has no plan to lower fertilizer costs and Stuart Varney is fed up.
By John AmatoApril 23, 2026

Fox Business host Stuart Varney became frustrated by Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins' mealy-mouthed response to the fertilizer shortage and demanded to hear a plan instead of attacking Joe Biden.

The Fox Business host set up the interview by playing a video of Stephen Moore telling Fox News that there is a fertilizer shortage now as a result of the problems of the Strait of Hormuz, sending prices skyrocketing, and it's planting season.

"Do you have a plan to mitigate this fertilizer problem, Madam Secretary?" Varney asked.

"Yes, we have been, every day now for almost 50 days - daily meetings in the White House," she replied. "I've been meeting with the fertilizer CEOs, small companies, and big companies from all over the world."

Rollins then began a word salad litany of nonsense about Trump's energy policies, as if that had fixed the problem. It hasn't.

ROLLINS: There are a lot of other countries around the world that do not.

The fact that we became an LNG exporter versus a net importer a handful of years ago, again because of the President's focus, means that America has fertilizer when a lot of the other countries do not because of what's happening over in the Middle East.

Having said that, I think that was Steve Moore I heard talking, what he said was correct, that the increase in price has been significant, but I do want to double back about during the Biden years, fertilizer had already jumped 40 percent.

So our farmers are really feeling this. This is a really, really tough time for fertilizer.

Varney became almost angry after Rollins blamed Biden and stomped his foot.

"So, what's the plan?" a flustered and laughing Varney said, mocking her response.

He asked again, "What's the plan?"

"What is the plan to deal with rising fertilizer costs? You've had lots of meetings. What's the plan?" he demanded.

Having meetings isn't helping farmers now, and even Varney knows that.

Rollins has no reality-based answer, so she mouthed off more nonsense about more meetings.

ROLLINS: We have had meeting after meeting that Lee Zeldin at EPA has lifted some diesel exhaust fuel rules so that that makes it cheaper, the urea here in America.

And then what it's done for the long term, and shining a light on this massive issue for our farmers, is we have to reshore fertilizer back to America.
,

Brooke Rollins is the Secretary of Meetings.

Good to know.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon