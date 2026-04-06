GOP Official: Courts Will Block Trump’s Mail-In Voting Order

Al Schmidt, a Republican election official, said Sunday that he was confident the courts would block President Donald Trump’s executive order about mail-in voting.
By Susie MadrakApril 6, 2026

You might remember Al Schmidt, the former Philadelphia election official who was threatened by MAGA for accurately counting votes in 2020. He was since made Secretary of the Commonwealth by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Schmidt said Sunday that he was confident the courts would block Trump’s executive order about mail-in voting.

“I am confident of an outcome in our favor,” Schmidt said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.” Pennsylvania is one of the 23 states with officials challenging Trump's order.

Last month, Trump signed the order, which seeks to limit mail-in voting and restrict who the U.S. Postal Service can send absentee ballots to. Since then, multiple lawsuits have been filed to challenge it -- including one from a group of Democratic lawmakers who’ve argued that Trump’s order interferes with states’ constitutional right to conduct elections.

Stephen Richer, a fellow Republican and former recorder for Maricopa County, Ariz., agreed with Schmidt. He said the legal challenges against the order were poised to succeed.

BREAKING: 23 Democratic states and D.C. hit Trump with a MASSIVE lawsuit over his blatantly unconstitutional order to restrict mail-in voting ahead of the midterm elections.

This is EXACTLY what we've all been waiting for...

“The President wants to control your vote.”

Clay Nobles (@claynobles.bsky.social) 2026-04-04T16:10:18.876Z

2 Republican election officials say Trump’s mail-in voting order will be overturned

Politico (@politico.com) 2026-04-05T15:49:06.780Z

NEW: A fifth lawsuit against Trump's sweeping executive order restricting and unconstitutionally federalizing mail-in voting is in play -- this one filed by voting rights groups NAACP, Common Cause and Black Voters Matter. The complaint asks judge to render the order completely 'unenforceable.'

Democracy Docket (@democracydocket.com) 2026-04-04T19:43:05.398Z

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