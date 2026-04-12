GOP Rep: We Don't Need Congress Micromanaging A War

Another GOP profile in courage: House Republican says Congress should butt out of Trump’s war:

Big-time Trump apologist Rep. Russell Fry of South Carolina appeared on Fox Business Friday to offer a powerfully convoluted—but telling—excuse for why the GOP-controlled Congress remains unwilling to do its job and rein in the war in Iran.

Here's Fry pretending oversight isn't part of his job description and attacking Democrats while doing it:

FRY: Congress right now certainly has an obligation in some ways to assist in matters of international importance. But to micromanage the president with 535 CEOs of the country doesn't make a lot of sense to me, doesn't make a lot of sense to the American people. President Trump has always said from the very beginning, this is a limited incursion. We're going to go in there and take care of business and fix things. We don't need Congress right now micromanaging a war that the president or a conflict that the president is trying to engage in. And so Democrats are just playing politics once again they once said that Iran having a nuclear weapon was unpalatable and now because they just hate president Trump so much, they're just hell bent on trying to undermine him at every turn, and this is the latest example.

Literally his job description. https://t.co/xE4ekT3s9O — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) April 10, 2026

"We don't need Congress right now micromanaging a war that the presiden-- or a conflict that the president is trying to engage in"



so, you mean do the exact opposite of what the Constitution demands? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) April 10, 2026

This you? pic.twitter.com/1NW6oVNkLk — The Puerto Rican Talking Head (@GobeStrikesBack) April 10, 2026