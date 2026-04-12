GOP Rep: We Don't Need Congress Micromanaging A War

Someone needs to explain to this clown that this is literally his job.
By HeatherApril 12, 2026

Another GOP profile in courage: House Republican says Congress should butt out of Trump’s war:

Big-time Trump apologist Rep. Russell Fry of South Carolina appeared on Fox Business Friday to offer a powerfully convoluted—but telling—excuse for why the GOP-controlled Congress remains unwilling to do its job and rein in the war in Iran.

Here's Fry pretending oversight isn't part of his job description and attacking Democrats while doing it:

FRY: Congress right now certainly has an obligation in some ways to assist in matters of international importance.

But to micromanage the president with 535 CEOs of the country doesn't make a lot of sense to me, doesn't make a lot of sense to the American people.

President Trump has always said from the very beginning, this is a limited incursion. We're going to go in there and take care of business and fix things.

We don't need Congress right now micromanaging a war that the president or a conflict that the president is trying to engage in.

And so Democrats are just playing politics once again they once said that Iran having a nuclear weapon was unpalatable and now because they just hate president Trump so much, they're just hell bent on trying to undermine him at every turn, and this is the latest example.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon