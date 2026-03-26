Sen. Kennedy: Trump 'Didn't Start A War. He Was Trying To Stop A War.'

All the gaslighting in the world isn't going to change the fact that Trump started this. Senator Foghorn Leghorn made an appearance on Fox Business Network with Larry Kudlow this Wednesday, and spewed every single one of Trump's evolving reasons (other than regime change and supposedly handing the country over to the people of Iran) for Trump's illegal and reckless attack on Iran.

KENNEDY: I don't have the information, obviously, that the president has. Here's why we went into Iran. We had no choice. The president didn't start a war. He was trying to stop a war.

Iran basically said, we're producing 200 to 600 missiles a month and we're going to stockpile so many missiles that when we restart our nuclear program, if you try to do anything about it, we will destroy the entire Middle East, and we will hit London and Paris and Berlin. So the president went in.

His objectives were to destroy Iran's missile manufacturing plants, destroy their drone manufacturing plants, destroy as many of their missiles as we can, destroy as many of their drones as we can, destroy the infrastructure of the Revolutionary Guard, destroy their Navy, and destroy their Air Force.

And we either have done all of that or have substantially done all of that. And then I think we should leave. Now, some of the critics of my position say, well, you know, you may have to go back. They're not going to be able to rebuild this stuff in any short time period.

We may have to go back, and when we do have to go back, if they restart their nuclear program, I hope the world will go with us.