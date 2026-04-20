Jon Osoff Rips Into Trump And Citizens United At Augusta Rally

"How does American politics really work? It's coin operated. Money goes in, favors come out. It's been running on secret money, corporate money, billionaire money," he said.
By Susie MadrakApril 20, 2026

In a campaign rally in Augusta, Georgia, Sen. Jon Osoff made a great speech that really ripped into the Trump administration's corruption. He then argued that Trump’s decision to attack Iran would be paid for by young Americans deployed to the Middle East and cuts to services for their families back home.

“Did you hear what this man said two weeks ago?” the senator asked supporters, referring to Trump. “Quote: ‘It’s not possible,’ the president said, ‘for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid or Medicare.’ He said: ‘We can only afford to fund war.’”

“Because draft-dodging Donald loves sending other people’s children to war,” Ossoff said. (Now, there's a bumper sticker!)

Osoff noted that the $200bn the White House requested to pay for the war on Iran would be enough to “fund a decade, ten full year years of nationwide, universal pre-kindergarten”.

“Instead? A war no one voted for and no one can explain,” Ossoff said. “And the daily, the hourly lying to the American public about why we’re at war, whether we’ve won, what’s been agreed to, not to mention the insane genocidal threats.”

“On day 10 of the war, the president said, quote: ‘The war is very complete.’ That was day 10. Then, day 11: ‘Going to be finished pretty quickly.’ Day 12: ‘We won.’ Day 21: ‘Getting very close.’ Day 32: ‘Leaving very soon.’ Day 40: ‘Total and complete victory.’ Yesterday, day 49, Trump said Iran had opened the strait – except this morning the strait was closed, and it looks like Iran hit a cargo ship.”

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