Low IQ Trump Posts Misogynistic Photo Of NCAA Women's Tennis Champs

Donald Trump's misogyny is so deeply embedded in his psyche that, instead of taking a photo celebrating the Georgia Women's tennis team championship, it turned into a men's group, with a gaggle of women behind them.

The White House had invited the college champions to be used as a photo op for Trump, which he routinely does, and the post was made by White House staffer Margo Martin on X.

"Congratulations, Georgia Women's Tennis!" Martin wrote.

Usually, Trump has championship teams front and center, with himself in the middle for a pic. Still, for some reason, he had five men standing side by side in front of him, while the Georgia women's tennis team was grouped behind the president, as if they were their wives and daughters.

Wait, were the five men part of the tennis team?