Mike’s Blog Roundup

Sophy Romvari in the Criterion Closet
By Steve in ManhattanApril 19, 2026

Crooked Timber - global science equity - towards solutions;

Fucking Love Australia - 47 years? You were president for 5 of those cupcake!

Seeing the Forest - Starmer Bad!

The Rude Pundit - a short exigesis on Jesus Trump;

You Might Notice a Trend - Hegseth feasting on steak and lobster while starving our troops.

Our own Karoli (along with a few other lights in the darkness) has a new Substack venture - Campfire Politics - a weekly progressive political digest. Like, comment, subscribe, as they say.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky for his sins.

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