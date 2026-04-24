Mike’s Blog Roundup

Constant Commoner - the war on women was started by men;

Earthbound Misfit - turns out in Hungary it’s illegal to spend money on foreign influence operations;

Law Dork - The SPLC indictment, the Klan history behind it, and the ignominy of Todd Blanche;

Popular Information - tiny CA tribe just donated $2 million to MAGA Inc: here’s why;

Slacktivist - text and contexts: more bible in the news.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky for his sins.