Orbán Crushed: Trump's Fave Fascist Fell—He Should Be SCARED

Nicolae Ceaușescu, longtime Communist Dictator of Romania was executed Christmas day in 1989. Just one week earlier he was (ironically) on a state trip to Iran like all was normal. He was ousted in no small part because he’d lost the people with draconian policies, like food and energy rationing. He had massive debt to deal with, as a shrinking GDP and his taste for the finer things—which, tbh, isn’t very communist-y—had gotten him in trouble:

Ceaușescu became obsessed with building himself a palace of unprecedented proportions, along with an equally grandiose neighborhood, Centrul Civic to accompany it.

As people were starving, he constructed the second largest building—in surface area—in the world. The first? The Pentagon. There may be a message there too. Now, why do I bring this up? A dictatorial man who's about the most openly corrupt leader we've seen, who pardoned and protected an elite pedophile, and is sending jobs into the crapper hyperinflation on essentials. Wait, you thought I meant Trump?! I was talking about Orban!

And now you see why Donald Trump should be terrified. I think we just may’ve discovered a formula that beats fascist incumbents, and it happens to be the exact situation we find ourselves in here in America...

Go to BAM to read the rest on the incredible--eerie even--similarities between what caused Orban's demise and what Trump is facing.