Pump Fiction: CNBC Host Fact-Checks GOP Congressman In Real Time

The only thing getting cheaper in Trump's economy is Republican credibility heading into midterms. Case in point: Louisiana GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, who lied to Joe Kernen on CNBC about inflation and gas prices under the Trump administration vs. the Biden administration.

"Prediction markets aren't friendly to the GOP's chances for holding the House," Kernan said. "I mean, even the Senate is somewhat questionable. I don't know if you put any stock in that, but there were some developments this week."

"Do you think there's any way that your party holds on in November to the House?" he asked.

"Absolutely, and look, it's a path that is focused on turnout number one and delivery," Scalise said while sipping on some Copium. "What we've delivered to finally start turning this mess around that we inherited a year and a half ago. People will remember: if you go back two years, we were paying almost $6 a gallon for gasoline. Right now it's in the threes. Obviously, we've seen a jump with the Iran conflict, but it's still."

Fact check: Dude, we're out here crying at the gas pumps.

"When were we paying six?" Kernan asked.

"Well, two and a half years ago," Scalise falsely said.

"That wasn't the average price," Kernen Said. "We are actually above where we were then. Two years ago, the average was $3.65."

Our guy really went on national TV and invented a $6 gas fairy tale so he could brag about Republican magic. Newsflash for ya' Steve: The national average never sustainably hit “almost $6” — it peaked around $5.00 in mid-2022. And right now? It’s over $4.20–$4.30 a gallon, the highest in nearly four years. Not exactly the glorious “$3s” you’re reminiscing about. Bold strategy: lying about gas prices when the receipts are public, and the pump is staring voters right in the face.