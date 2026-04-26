'Shots Fired' Leavitt: Trump Was Going To 'Celebrate Free Speech' At WHCD

Trump's gaslighting Press Sec wants us to believe Trump was going to be "delivering jokes and celebrating free speech" before the White House Correspondents' Dinner was derailed this Saturday.

We all know what was actually planned, which was for Trump to attack the press and then run off like a coward after his speech. Leavitt joked that there were going to be come "shots fired" ahead of the shooting incident that brought the event to an end.

Karoline Leavitt Joked There Would Be ‘Shots Fired Tonight’ Prior to Gunman at White House Correspondents’ Dinner:

Just hours before reports surfaced of multiple shots being fired in the lobby of the hotel where the White House Corresponds’ Dinner was supposed to take place, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described how she believed the evening would turn out. “It’ll be funny. It’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room,” Leavitt, 28, said during an interview that is gong viral on social media, likely referring to the jokes that President Donald Trump was planning to make during his first-ever WHCD speech. “Everyone should tune in, it’s going to be really great.”

Leavitt continued to pretend the evening was going to be anything but toxic on Musk's evil bird site this Sunday.