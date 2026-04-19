Trump's 'America First' Hits Sour Note With Ohio Workers

Conn Selmer, America's largest band instrument maker, is offshoring 150 jobs, despite the owner's America First stance.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 19, 2026

Conn Selmer, of Eastlake, Ohio, is America's biggest manufacturer of band instruments. Its owner, John Paulson, stood with Trump and helped him raise over $50 million. He even echoed Trump's false promises about putting America first, saying, "We can't have American producers closing American factories ⁠and offshoring. We need to protect American jobs and protect American manufacturing."

The gentle reader can probably already see where this is heading. Conn Selmer recently met with its employees and informed them that the plant is closing and their jobs are being shipped overseas to China. The employees, who are members of the UAW, tried to hold rallies with local officials, launch a social media campaign, and circulate an online petition asking Trump to intervene, but to no avail.

Even a Republican officer for the region, John Plecnik, recognized that the move was bad for Republicans, stating that Trump had run on putting American jobs first. If they don't keep that promise, people aren't going to vote for them again.

Unbelievably, out of the six people who spoke to Reuters and had voted for Trump, five of them said that they would probably still vote Republican in the fall. The sixth person said that she would probably just sit out of the election.

I take no joy in people losing their jobs. But if they are going to be foolish enough to keep voting against their own best interest, especially when their union was warning them, I can't muster up any sympathy for them as the leopards eat their faces.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon