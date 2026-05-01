We're Finally Starting To Take On Billionaire Predators

Naturally, the oligarchs oppose this measure and have reacted as though Attila were again at the gates...
By Cliff SchecterMay 1, 2026

California’s billionaires are freaking out. Like most obscenely wealthy Americans in the Trump era, plutocrats are bloated with paper wealth, fortified by legions of accountants, and have a moral philosophy that rarely extends beyond their reflection. They hold an illusion their fortunes are entirely their own. But, more than 1.5 million CA voters have a different view and signed a petition for a ballot initiative that would impose a billionaire tax.

The CA proposal is simple: If voters approve the initiative this November, the state will impose a a one-time levy of roughly 5% on the swollen fortunes of those whose wealth has passed the billion-dollar mark. The proceeds will be directed towards health care, food assistance, and the assorted necessities of a functioning civilization.

Naturally, the oligarchs oppose this measure and have reacted as though Attila were again at the gates...

Go to Blue Amp Media to find out why this tax makes simple sense, and not as revenge.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon