We're Finally Starting To Take On Billionaire Predators

California’s billionaires are freaking out. Like most obscenely wealthy Americans in the Trump era, plutocrats are bloated with paper wealth, fortified by legions of accountants, and have a moral philosophy that rarely extends beyond their reflection. They hold an illusion their fortunes are entirely their own. But, more than 1.5 million CA voters have a different view and signed a petition for a ballot initiative that would impose a billionaire tax.

The CA proposal is simple: If voters approve the initiative this November, the state will impose a a one-time levy of roughly 5% on the swollen fortunes of those whose wealth has passed the billion-dollar mark. The proceeds will be directed towards health care, food assistance, and the assorted necessities of a functioning civilization.

Naturally, the oligarchs oppose this measure and have reacted as though Attila were again at the gates...

Go to Blue Amp Media to find out why this tax makes simple sense, and not as revenge.