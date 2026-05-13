'FIRE THE BUM!': Trump Demands McConnell's Aide Be Axed For Doing His Job

Trump's post on Truth Social is, of course, deranged and packed with conspiratorial tones. Donald J. Trump, the man who runs the White House like a reality show with more firings than a mob movie, saw a Senate staffer whisper something to Kentucky GOP Senator Mitch McConnell and immediately went full Karen: "FIRE THE BUM!"

"The guy that came up to Mitch McConnell today when McConnell thought the hearing was over, and started speaking in his ear for Mitch to belatedly introduce some other people, all Democrats and, by doing so, made Mitch look foolish and completely out of it, should be immediately fired!" Trump insisted. "This was a case where Mitch wasn’t confused, he just didn’t understand why he was being asked to do something when it was too late, and people were wrapping up to leave — They wanted to go home."

"His name is Robert Karem, he is a Never Trumper, and was grandstanding — trying to show how “important” he was!" President Karen added. "Karem has tremendous Democrat support, far greater than he should have, and is praised relentlessly by Obama’s people. He is probably the reason why Mitch McConnell is stupidly opposed to terminating the Filibuster, and refuses to help with a 97% issue, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. FIRE THE BUM! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Dude, it's a Senate hearing, not the final scene of Game of Thrones. The aide was probably doing the most basic Hill job on Earth — "Hey boss, the Democrats still want to yap" — and Trump treats it like the guy slipped Mitch classified docs and a Kamala Harris campaign donation mid-whisper.

Robert Karem is, in fact, a longtime Republican national security aide whom Trump nominated in April 2017 to serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. He doesn't sound very Never-Trumper to me.

This is peak Trump: an 84-year-old Mitch, looking momentarily lost on live TV, becomes Exhibit A in the eternal conspiracy of disloyal staffers still haunting him years later. At this point, Trump could watch McConnell trip over his own shoelaces and post "The Deep State rigged Mitch's shoes — arrest the cobbler!" Relax, Donald. Not every awkward whisper is a coup. Sometimes it's just Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Take deep breaths, Donald - or don't. He posts about everything except his long-overdue health care plan, which was due years ago. President Karen is on a plane to China, shitposting about staffers. And once again, the media will be silent about this.

UPDATE: Here's the moment that somehow threw Trump into a rage:

McConnell: I’m going to ask Senator Murkowski to wrap up. Thank you all for being here



Staffer: Baldwin, Shaheen, and Kennedy still have questions pic.twitter.com/S2z9Kv3OUI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026