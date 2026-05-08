Gutfeld Still Can't Figure Out Why His Liberal Friends Don't Want To Hang Out

Sorry, Gutfeld, but if no one wants to be in a relationship with you or the people listening to you, the "Trump derangement syndrome" is on your side.

During a segment on this Thursday's The Five on Fox not "news," the panel was lamenting people ending marriages and friendships over Trump and accusing the people who no longer wanted anything to do with the people in their lives who still support Trump of having TDS.

During that discussion, cohost Greg Gutfeld found a way to twist himself in knots, blaming the people who no longer want anything to do with the Trumpers, rather than admitting the fact that they're willing to support a dangerous maniac who is in obvious cognitive decline.

GUTFELD: The difference between Dems and Republicans come down to one thing. They apply moral value to political preference, and that would make sense if your political party praised Hitler or protected murderers and sex fiends. But the mistake is it's not the Republicans. But they've always compared Republicans to some kind of existential threat. They've done it with climate change. They've done it with compassion. They do it with Trump. That allows them to label us as amoral. But we know, and Harold would agree, Republicans are not evil. We have a different path to the pursuit of happiness and serenity in people's lives, safety, and security. I don't care that you hate Trump. Why should you care that I like him? The answer would be because he's evil. He's like a Nazi. Well, this is where the whole thing falls apart. What does that mean to me if I'm your Republican friend who voted for Trump, that you would believe I would support a Nazi? We've been friends for years. I've been through this. If you're my friend, you have to realize that's illogical, because how were we friends for 10 or 20 years, and now you found out I was a fascist? How did that happen? You knew I was a right-winger in the 80s, in the 90s, and now all of a sudden you're like, oh, I can't be seen with him. So the key moment in the self-realization of a liberal should be, if your dad loves Trump, and you love your dad, shouldn't you maybe question whether your dad doesn't love a Hitler figure, and therefore maybe Trump is not a figure? And that flaw in your thinking should put into question the reliability on your filter on your life, that this thing is not working. It's not translating. If I love my dad and my dad voted for Trump, but I think Trump is Hitler, there's something wrong with my logic. Your dad is not a Nazi lover. This is why they break off relationships, because when they run into those people that they like and they love, it calls into question that filter. WATTERS: And you're asking a lot of them to use logic, because they're not obviously using it. They're using emotion, and Trump, for some reason, makes them so emotional. They're breaking up marriages, Jillian.

Their "filter" is perfectly fine, Greg. Yours, apparently, is not. The bigger problem is that you have propagandized these people, and that's why they still support the fascist Trump.