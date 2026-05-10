MAGA Evangelicals Bless Trump's Golden Calf

At this point, if you're a MAGA evangelical leader, you're not even a Christian. You're just another part of the cult.

Source: Latin Times

MAGA evangelical leaders gathered this week at Mar-a-Lago and at Trump National Doral Miami to bless and dedicate a towering gold statue honoring President Donald Trump, in a ceremony that is already drawing praise from supporters and criticism from opponents who compared the spectacle to religious idolatry.

The 22-foot gold-leafed statue, dubbed "Don Colossus," depicts Trump with his fist raised, recreating the gesture he made after surviving the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The sculpture was unveiled on Wednesday during a dedication ceremony led by evangelical pastor Mark Burns, one of Trump's closest religious allies.

Burns, who has repeatedly described Trump as protected by God, told attendees the statue was "not a golden calf" but rather "a symbol of resilience, freedom, patriotism, strength, and the willpower to keep fighting for the future of America."