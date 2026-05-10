Ron Johnson Makes Up A Number, Calls It Science

Sen Ron Johnson is not only the dumbest senator, but he's also the most batshit crazy one, too.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 10, 2026

For six years, Sen Ron Johnson (QAnon-Moscow) has been spewing the craziest anti-vaccine nonsense, especially regarding the COVID vaccine. Usually, RoJo's nonsense stems from not being able to understand the VAERS system. He refuses to accept the fact that those are people self-reporting, but that the reports have not been verified.

On Saturday, RoJo took the craziness to a new level by claiming that the COVID vaccine had killed nearly four million people, some within a day or two of getting the vaccine:

In terms of the other 2900 deaths reported to VAERS, you know, Sandra, people die. Today, worldwide, we have 39,000 deaths reported on VAERS. Twenty-four percent of those occur on the day of vaccination within one or two days.

We know from a CDC-commissioned study at Harvard called the Pilgrim Study that is looking at VAERS to improve it, that less than 1% of adverse events are actually reported to VAERS. So take that 39,000, multiply it by as much as 100 times, and that could be 3.9 million deaths.

So again, the only reason I'm talking about those numbers, I didn't need a sophisticated mathematical algorithm to tell me that safety signals were screaming at the American public, at me, at federal health officials, at doctors. You know, everybody administering this program should have been looking at this, going, whoa, what's happening here?

As mentioned above, RoJo refuses to accept that the self-reported incidents to VAERS aren't verified. The Pilgrim Study that RoJo references is believed to be a study done by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, which was published in 2010, a full decade before the COVID vaccine was available.

So, no, RoJo didn't need a "sophisticated mathematical algorithm" to come up with his finding that 3.9 million people died from the vaccine. He just needed his own ignorance and an outdated study to pull those numbers out of his ass.

The next time Trump goes to take his cognitive exam, he should take RoJo along. Maybe they'll get adjoining padded rooms and matching huggy jackets.

Sen. Ron Johnson claims preposterously that as many as 3.9 MILLION (!!!) Americans died as a result of the covid vaccine

Complete insanity

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-09T17:51:41.301Z

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