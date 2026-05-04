Sean Duffy: Gas Prices? Didn't You Mean Tax Refunds?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was unable to predict when the suffering from the high cost of gas will be alleviated, instead responding by praising Trump and crowing about tax refunds.

ABC host Martha Raddatz asked a direct question to Duffy about the bleak financial situation people find themselves in, made much worse after gas prices have gone through the roof because of Trump's attack on Iran.

RADDATZ: Secretary, I know you're feeling optimistic about this, but Americans are apparently not. Our new poll makes clear they feel generally bleak about their financial situation. Again, 44% cut back on driving, 42% cut household expenses, 34% change vacation plans. The rise in gas prices is having a real effect. So what would you say to those Americans? We see no end in sight yet of that war.

Duffy started jibberjabbering about Trump's plans for American energy dominance before transitioning into bragging about tax refunds, the Big Ugly bill, and no tax on tips, which didn't address the question. All he did was throw up a tenuous smoke screen.

RADDATZ: But Mr. Secretary, what I'm talking about is now.



I'm talking about now. Their pocketbooks. I'm talking about now. What is your message to Americans now who are suffering because of these gas prices? DUFFY: Well, Martha, I'm talking about right now. We just we just went through tax season, and I'm just I'm talking about what happened with people's refunds as they've gone through tax season. So clearly they're not feeling it. Energy prices have come up. You're right. And again, you have to look at the president to say, what does a leader do? What does a president do when he sees a potential nuclear Iran? He's not going to tolerate it.

Buffy Duffy then read off a list of White House approved talking points about the reasons for going to war with Iran and he finished with this hogwash.

"And I think if you ask that question specifically, Americans applaud him for taking on this threat," Duffy said.

The American people are not on board with this war against Iran. At all. And they can't gaslight us into being for it, no matter how hard they try.

"Sixty-one percent of U.S. adults said it was a mistake for the U.S. to use military force against Iran in a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Friday."



Couple that with Trump's illegal tariff obsession for most of his first year which put the American economy in the toilet, creating no jobs while increased economic suffering.

If the Ayatollah attacked our country and we had evidence they did it, then the country would be mostly behind a response and might tolerate rising gas prices initially for the most part.

The country hates this war and it's as unpopular as the Vietnam War. It may even be more unpopular. Facts are facts: Iran didn't have a nuclear weapon and wouldn't even have had stockpiled uranium if Trump hadn't torn up the JCPOA and let them do whatever they want before claiming to save the world from Iran's nuclear weapon.

Nobody is hailing Trump as a hero for orchestrating a sneak attack on Iran to appease Bibi Netanyahu.

The only positive from this interlude was Duffy couldn't blame Biden for Trump's horrific miscues.

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