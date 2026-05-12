Trump Nominates Kari Lake As Ambassador To Jamaica After Judge Smacks Down Current Role

President Donald Trump has nominated Kari Lake, the senior advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), to be the next ambassador to Jamaica.

A statement from the White House on Monday said Lake had been nominated "to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Jamaica."

Lake's rapid ascent from broadcast journalist to a top position in the Trump administration has been marked by controversy and legal setbacks.

Lake spent years as an anchor and reporter at a Phoenix television station before abandoning her journalism career to pursue politics, initially running for Arizona governor in 2022 as a Trump-endorsed candidate who echoed his false claims about election integrity.

After her gubernatorial loss, Lake was appointed as senior advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees U.S. international broadcasting, including Voice of America, a position that typically requires Senate confirmation. However, a federal court recently ruled that Lake's appointment to the USAGM position was improper, finding that her tenure violated federal law regarding the agency's leadership structure and confirmation requirements.

The ruling raised questions about the legality of her role and the Trump administration's personnel decisions, adding to Lake's troubled political trajectory that has included multiple failed election challenges and ongoing legal disputes.