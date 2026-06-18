Administration Drops Appeal Of Overturned Offshore Wind Ban

There must be a catch somewhere!
By Susie MadrakJune 18, 2026

This one really irked me, because the idiotic MAGA types with mansions along the Jersey shore organized to protect offshore wind as an "ecological disaster." Straight out of Trump's Truth Social account! So I'm happy to announce the administration has dropped its appeal of a federal court ruling that struck down their blanket ban on offshore wind development, a win for New Jersey and other states in the Northeast.

Last year, a lower court found the Trump administration’s ban on offshore wind arbitrary and capricious. The administration initially appealed the ruling but recently filed a request to drop it, which was granted by federal judges on Monday.

In a statement, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said, “Our victory in court stands. This is a win for everyone who wants cleaner energy at a lower cost.”. However, offshore wind opponents don’t see this as a loss for the feds. Robin Shaffer with Protect Our Coast doesn’t expect to see this work resume as long as Humpty Trumpty is in office.

“The headwinds the industry is facing are significant right now,” he said. “Individual projects still need to get permits, which can and are being held up by the federal government and different agencies within the federal government.” Shaffer said the feds can deny permits for several reasons, including national security, environmental and financial issues.

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