'Communists!' Karoline Leavitt Returns From Baby Hiatus With Unhinged Anti-Dem Rant

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt marked her return from maternity leave Monday by immediately attacking Democratic candidates as "communists" on Fox & Friends.

Leavitt gave birth to her daughter, Viviana "Vivi" Riccio, eight weeks ago and stepped away from the briefing room podium in late April. Her first TV appearance back was on Fox & Friends Monday morning.

"How does it feel to return for America 250?" co-host Lawrence Jones asked.

"Well, becoming a mother changes your perspective on everything," Leavitt said. "And you realize how blessed we are to live in this country, to bring up babies in a nation where they can be whatever they want to be," she continued. "And I look forward to raising them in this wonderful country."

"So I'm back to work, and motherhood is in full swing," she added.

In a pivot to Iran, co-host Brian Kilmeade noted that American forces had recently exchanged fire with Iranian-backed attackers. The targets included U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as merchant ships in the region.



"So as far as we're concerned, we're holding up our end of the ceasefire," Leavitt insisted. "Violence will be met with violence."

Then co-host Ainsley Earhardt raised the rise of democratic socialists — including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) and D.C. mayoral Democratic primary winner Janeese Lewis George (D-DC) — and asked why President Donald Trump would agree to meet with them.

"Well, the president is always willing to sit down and meet with anyone," Leavitt replied. "However, I know the president and many Americans are extremely concerned about how far left the Democrat [sic] party is moving."

"You see these candidates — this is not your granddaddy's Democrat [sic] party," she charged. "These are communists! The president is right to call them that."

"They want to abolish private prisons. They want to abolish the police. They want to abolish private property," Leavitt continued. "These are radical Marxist ideas that have never worked in the history of the world."

"And I think it's a choice coming up between communism and common sense," the press secretary continued. "And you see Democrat elected officials right here on Capitol Hill — Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer — are afraid to stand up and speak out against these radical communists who are taking over their party," Leavitt said. "It's quite scary."

Trump's approval rating sits 16 points underwater, according to the

RealClearPolitics polling aggregate, with public perceptions of his economic stewardship sinking even lower, the Washington Examiner reported.