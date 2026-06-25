Democrat To Trump: Veto The Housing Bill And Congress Will Publicly Humiliate You

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim gave Donald J. Trump, the golf-course president, a reminder while appearing on CNN with Wolf Blitzer. Kim tore into Trump after the president canceled the signing of the sweeping bipartisan bill that could boost the U.S. housing supply and lower costs for millions of renters and buyers nationwide.

"I mean, I have an eight-year-old and a ten-year-old, two little boys, I know what temper tantrums are like, but what my boys would never do is do something that would harm other people," Kim said. "And that's what Trump's doing."

"He's throwing a temper tantrum, but it's going to be at the expense of the American people, who can get so much out of this bill in terms of support for their housing," he continued. "Look, I'm from New Jersey. We are used to Trump screwing us over. He screwed over Atlantic City. He screwed over so many people in our state."

"And I will just say to him, if he really wants to see what people need right now, the next time he comes to New Jersey, he shouldn't go to his golf course in Bedminster," he said. "He should go to Newark, New Jersey, talk to the people there who need affordable housing."

"Maybe go back to Atlantic City, the city he screwed over, and talk to the people who are living there in the aftermath of his disastrous Taj Mahal," he added. "This is what we need to be focused on: delivering for the American people. If he seeks to block this or veto this legislation, Congress will stand against him, and he will be publicly humiliated before the country."

As John Amato noted, Congress passed the 21st Century ROAD To Housing Act by a whopping margin of 358 - 32 in the Republican-controlled House and 85-5 in the Senate. Still, somehow, Trump claimed it was rigged so "communists could come in," which, of course, makes no sense.

What does make sense is that Trump has shown time and time again that he gives zero fucks over what everyday Americans are going through, even though, you know, it's a president's job to know these things.