Sen. Kim: Trump Only Cares To 'Antagonize And Assault The American People'

Sen. Andy Kim told CNN's Jake Tapper that Donald Trump only cares about the Gestapo-like ICE agents attacking Americans, just like his own efforts to antagonize and assault the American people.

The House rejected the Senate bill, so the DHS remains unfunded because, to Trump and his MAGA cult, ICE agents need to act like a secret police force not bound by US laws.

KIM: Tom Homan did an excellent job of dodging your question earlier in the show when he said that, you know, he doesn't know why Trump didn't start paying the TSA agents sooner if they had the authority all along.

Well, I know the answer to that. The American people know.

It's because he didn't care about them that he cared about ICE; he cares about his efforts to antagonize and assault the American people in our communities.

We've seen no remorse for the killings of Alex Preti and Rene Good.

And so that is where things are at.

This shutdown should have ended. That's just a very clear statement. It should have ended the other day.

It should not have gone along all this way because what the Trump administration is clearly doing is going against the demands from the American people, and that's what I saw at the No Kings rally yesterday.

I spoke in front of thousands of people there, every single one of them united in saying what we see happening in our communities, the lawlessness of ice, we don't want that here in our own homes.