Don’t Be Fooled: Trump's Lifetime Tax-Fraud Pass Is Still On

The Department of "Justice" has agreed to abide by a court order temporarily barring the creation of Donald Trump's $1.8 billion slush fund. But the amendment that gave Trump, his family, businesses and “related entities” lifetime immunity from any tax audit is proceeding, according to The Daily Beast.

You may recall that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, President Felon’s former personal criminal defense attorney, “quietly added” and personally signed that amendment to the slush fund “settlement.” And did I mention that the lifetime cheating pass is also retroactive?

In any event, despite the Republican revolt against the slush fund, they seem awfully quiet about the Trump family’s lifetime tax-cheating permit.

That amendment could provide Trump with tens of millions of extra grifting dollars, presumably by cheating on his taxes, Greg Sargent noted.

Fortunately, Congressional Democrats are poised to act even if Republicans are willing to let that bit of Trump lawlessness go, Sargent says. Rep. Jamie Raskin told Sargent that Democrats “will do whatever we can to force a vote during the budget reconciliation process on this monarchical outrage and further plunder of the people.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that Democrats plan to push an amendment to revoke the tax-cheating permit.

With Trump’s slush fund on hold, it may not be part of the reconciliation process, Sargent pointed out. But Democrats have other potential tools. For example, a leadership aide told him that Senate Democrats will try to force floor votes to kill the tax-fraud pass.

Also, “To be clear, many legal experts think this part of Trump’s settlement is already illegal, as federal law bars a president from interfering in the audit process (presumably including audits involving himself),” Sargent wrote.

Whatever they do in Congress, Democrats must also turn Blanche’s tax-fraud pass for the Trumps into just as big a deal as the slush fund. If Republicans don't kill it, make them go on record and explain to midterm voters why they have to follow the laws about income taxes but the billionaire president and his family do not.