'Dr.' Oz Repeats Tired BS That Medicaid Recipients Are Deadbeats

Medicaid is not welfare. People do not receive any funds. The funds go directly to doctors, hospitals, clinics, etc..

Dr. Oz and Trump continually attack those in need as degenerates, ignoring the fact that most people on Medicaid are working.

They don't make enough to cover their healthcare needs. Couple that with Trump's skyrocketing inflation from his moronic policies, and it makes Oz's cuts all the more malicious.

On Fox News these pernicious actions are celebrated.

OZ: America does best when it works and its people have to work as well. We created a program with great danger and when we allowed expansion of Medicaid and also allowed able-bodied people to be on this beautiful program created 60 years ago where in order to be on it you have to be vulnerable as Hubert Humphrey said you have to be in the dawn of life children the twilight of life seniors with no money or living in the shadows substance use disorder struggling.

"We expanded it to now include tens of millions of people who are able to work but just didn't go to work," Oz claimed.

Dr. Oz and the Trump administration never give any verifiable data for their outrageous claims against Medicaid recipients.

Where is your proof, sir?

"And so what the working families cuts legislation did and the president should take credit for this. The president saved Medicaid by taking out immense amounts of fraud in the system. He saved the program."

Liar.

Trump needed to cut Medicaid, SNAP, and Obamacare subsidies to give tax cuts to the rich. Period.

Trump destroyed the system to benefit his ilk.

"One of the parts of this legislation was to get America back into the workforce you don't want to live on Medicaid you want to be prosperous you want to make more money than Medicaid can allot you as a federal support for you know you're living in poverty," Oz opined.

I stopped listening after that.

Dr. Oz and many others in the administration are wrecking this country in service of Trump and his donors.

Who suffers?

The least of us.

Those that suffered debilitating injuries.

Those that need basic medicine.

It's no wonder Republicans scoff at the idea of taxing the rich.

They'd rather take from the poor.